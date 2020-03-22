Coronavirus: Confusion prevails over lockdown of nine Kerala districts

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: Confusion prevailed on Sunday about the lockdown of nine coronavirus-affected districts in Kerala, thanks to contradictory statements from the state chief secretary and chief minister's office.

The lockdown of the districts was first announced by the Centre. In a release, it said 75 districts across the country, including seven in Kerala, will be shut to check the spread of coronavirus.

An hour later, Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose told mediapersons in Thiruvananthapuram that the state government has decided to add two more districts to the list, taking the total number of districts to be shut to nine.

The nine districts were: Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Even as the chief secretary was addressing the media, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote on his Facebook page that reports about lockdown of 'seven districts' were wrong, creating confusion among the public. “The government has not decided to impose new restrictions in the seven districts. But we have given instructions to strictly adhere to the restrictions,” the post read.

The confusion prevails even as this report is being filed.

Complete shutdown in Kasaragod

Kasaragod district has been locked down completely as five more COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Sunday.

Chief Secretary Tom Jose said most of the new cases are from the northern district.

Only shops selling essential commodities like food can be opened in Kasaragod. Fuel pumps are allowed to function. People should not gather in restaurants. Kasaragod district collector has been given the permission to impose prohibitory orders in the district considering the situation.

75 districts to be locked down

The Centre decided to lock down 75 districts across the country at a high-level video conference called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Besides the prime minister's principal secretary, the conference was attended by the cabinet secretary and the chief secretaries of all states.

The decision came close on the heels of Indian Railways cancelling all long distance mail and express trains, and intercity trains (including premium ones) on March 22.

Other states in which lockdown has been announced include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 341 on Sunday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country.