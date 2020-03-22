Corona scare: Delhi lockdown won't affect domestic flights, says DGCA

New Delhi: The lockdown in Delhi announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not affect the services of domestic flights. A senior official of aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) clarified that domestic flights will be operating as usual at the Delhi airport.

"Domestic flights to and from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi will continue to operate and the airport will remain functional," the DGCA official said.

The clarification came minutes after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that no domestic or international flight will operate from the Delhi airport from Monday till March 31. The CM announced the lockdown as part of the measures to combat the spread of novel coronavirus after six locally transmitted cases surfaced in the national capital.

The Centre had announced three days ago that no international flight will be landing on the Indian soil from Sunday onward for a period of one week.

At a press conference on Sunday evening, Kejriwal told reporters that no domestic or international flight would be allowed to arrive at the Delhi airport from March 23 to March 31.

In an order, the Delhi government subsequently reiterated the same.

However, with the DGCA stating that domestic flights will continue to operate at the Delhi airport, the confusion was cleared.

Delhi will be locked down from 6 am on March 23.

The lockdown will continue till midnight on March 31, Kejriwal said at a joint press conference with Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

No public transport will operate and Delhi's borders will remain sealed during the lockdown, but the essential services related to health, food, water and power supply will continue, Kejriwal said but added that 25 percent of the DTC buses will run to transport people associated with essential services.

Dairies, milk plants, grocery shops, chemists and petrol pumps will remain open, he said.

At the press conference, Kejriwal said of the total 27 cases reported in Delhi, six were locally transmitted from one person to another while 21 persons contracted it abroad.

Gathering of more than five people will not be allowed and strict action will be taken if anybody violates the lockdown. "People coming out of their homes for essential things will not be asked anything and they will be trusted for which they would be coming out."

The private sector will have to pay salaries to their employees during the lockdown. The companies will not deduct salaries, the CM assured.

Delhi's boarders will remain sealed during the lockdown.

(With inputs from PTI)

