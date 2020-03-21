SAARC nations join fight against coronavirus

New Delhi: Taking India's lead, SAARC members Maldives, Bhutan and Nepal have contributed to the COVID-19 emergency fund to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus that has already affected over 1000 people in the subcontinent.

Even as nations fenced their borders and imposed stringent measures, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to SAARC members on Sunday, asserted that the best way to deal with the pandemic was by coming together, and not growing apart.

Modi's proposal and pledge to commit $10 million for the emergency fund was hailed by the member states who all backed the move unanimously.

Over 10,000 lives have been lost to the virus across the world with Italy registering over 600 deaths in a single day – the highest ever toll anywhere – on Saturday.

With the threat of a major outbreak in the densely populated subcontinent looming over the SAARC nations, Modi had also urged support for an Integrated Disease Surveillance Portal to better trace possible virus carriers and the people they contract shared among the member states.

Maldives contributed $200,000 to the emergency fund, while Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering contributed $100,000. Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli too contributed NPR 10 crores to the fund.

Modi took to Twitter to thank them all and said it is wonderful to see SAARC leaders taking initiatives that are adding strength to the collective fight against coronavirus.

On Saturday, the prime minister also thanked various organisations and business bodies for their efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"Never forget -- precautions not panic!," he said adding that it is not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are.

"Unnecessary travels will not help you or others. In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact," Modi said reacting to tweets by people on the virus.

This is the time we should all listen to the advice given by doctors and authorities, he said.

"All those who have been told to stay in home quarantine, I urge you to please follow the instructions. This will protect you as well as your friends and family," he said.

The prime minister also shared a video which showed how virus spreads and ways to check its outbreak taking small precautions.

The number of infection cases globally stood over 2,85,700 with nearly 12,000 deaths across 150 countries and territories.

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is a regional intergovernmental organization that comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.