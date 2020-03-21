271 coronavirus cases in India; Maharashtra, Delhi shut down

New Delhi: Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 271 on Saturday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A total of 15,701 samples from 14,811 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on March 21 10 am, it said.

However, according to the Union Health Ministry, 258 positive cases were reported from the country till 9am on Saturday.

Among the Health Ministry's 258 figure are 39 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

The total figure includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

The governments in the national capital and Maharashtra announced shutdown of public places to contain the spread of coronavirus that has claimed more than 10,000 lives globally.

A pedestrian wearing a mask, reads the notice put up on the entrance of a medical outlet during coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata, Friday. Photo: PTI

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 52, including three foreigners, followed by Kerala at 40, including seven foreign nationals.

Delhi has reported 26 positive cases, which include one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 24 cases, including one foreigner.

Karnataka has 15 coronavirus patients. The number of cases in Ladakh rose to 13 and Jammu and Kashmir four.

Telangana has reported 19 cases, which include 11 foreigners. Rajasthan has reported 17 cases, including two foreigners. Gujarat has seven cases.

In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand have reported three cases each.

West Bengal, Odisha and Punjab each reported two cases while Puducherry, Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh reported one case each.

An official uses thermal screening device on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in wake of deadly coronavirus outbreak, as he arrives at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, Friday. Photo: PTI

A day after he addressed the nation on coronavirus during which he asked people to remain indoors and only come out if it was extremely necessary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video call with chief ministers and discussed ways to check and prevent the spread of the virus.

A spike in numbers prompted the states and UTs to reinforce its efforts to contain the spread. While the Maharashtra Chief Minister said all workplaces in major cities, including in country's commercial hub Mumbai and Pune, will remain closed till March 31, the Delhi Chief Minister announced shutting down of all malls in the national capital, but exempted grocery stores and pharmacies in them.

Despite appeals by leaders not to panic and not to hoard items, long lines were seen at grocery stores, pharmacies and outlets selling other essential stuff, throwing the caution of social distancing' to the wind.

Many in public dealing, including traders, responded to Modi's call for a janata curfew' on Sunday, saying they will shut their establishments while a number of people opted for self-isolation as a precaution.

According to sources, no passenger trains will ply from 00:00 hours till 10 pm on Sunday while all suburban train services to be reduced to a bare minimum during 'janata curfew'.

The UP police on Saturday booked singer Kanika Kapoor for negligence and committing acts that are likely to spread disease dangerous to life after she attended at least three gatherings in Lucknow, including a party where political leaders were present. Kapoor is the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.

The FIR was registered at Sarojini Nagar police station on Friday based on a complaint filed by the Lucknow chief medical officer, said Police Commissioner Surjit Pandey.

Disaster Response Force worker sprays disinfectant as a precaution against a coronavirus outbreak at public places, in Hyderabad, Friday. Photo: PTI

Pandey said Kapoor has been charged under IPC Sections 269 (negligent acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Meanwhile, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje announced that she and her son BJP MP Dushyant Singh have gone into self-quarantine after attending a party where Kanika Kapoor was also present.

Several members of Parliament including TMC's Derek O'Brien and Apna Dal MP Anupriya Patel also went into self-quarantine after they got to know about Singh.

"This government is putting all of us at risk. The prime minister says self isolate yourself but Parliament is on. I was sitting next to Dushyant the other day for 2.5 hours. There are two more MPs who are in self isolation. The session should be deferred," the TMC MP said.

Many MPs also attended a breakfast meeting hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind on March 18, which was attended by Singh, who also participated a Parliamentary panel meeting on Wednesday on transport tourism and culture where 20 MPs were also present.

COVID-19, which stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019, is the name of the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2. SARS-CoV-2 belongs to the Coronavirus family with crown-shaped spikes on its surfaces. The name of the disease was given by the World Health Organisation.



(With PTI inputs)