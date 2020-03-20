Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath quits hours before trust vote, BJP likely to form govt

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has resigned.

The decision was announced at a press conference in Bhopal on Friday, hours before the Supreme Court-ordered trust vote set to take place.

On Thursday, the apex court asked Kamal Nath to prove his majority on the floor of the House before 5pm on Friday.

With the numbers stacked heavily against him, Kamal Nath decided to resign 'graciously' without moving the confidence motion.

The state had plunged into political crisis early this month when Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party and joined bitter rivals Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This was followed by the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs from the party.

This has reduced Congress' numbers to 92. The majority mark is 104. (The actual assembly strength is 230. Two seats are lying vacant. With the resignation of 22 MLAs, the House strength was reduced 206. Hence the half-way mark is 104).

The BSP has two members while the SP has one besides four independents. All these MLAs had extended their support to the Congress during the formation of the government in 2018.

BJP has 107 members in the assembly. However, it could parade only 106 members before the governor on Monday.

BJP is likely to stake its claim to form the government soon, and senior party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan is tipped to become the chief minister.