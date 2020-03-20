India heads for virtual lockdown as coronavirus cases climb to 195

New Delhi: The novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry data.

The cases include 32 foreign nationals including 17 from Italy, 3 from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

The figure also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra so far.

Meanwhile, a 69-year-old Italian tourist, who had recovered from COVID-19, died of cardiac arrest at private hospital in Jaipur, the hospital authorities said on Friday.

"The total number of active COVID 2019 cases across India stands at 171 so far," the ministry said adding that 20 others have been cured/discharged/migrated while four have died.

Delhi has, so far, reported 17 positive cases which includes one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 19 cases, including one foreigner.

Health department employees spray disinfectants at St.Thomas Mount National Shrine, in Chennai, Thursday. Photo: PTI

Maharashtra has 47 cases, including three foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 28 cases which include two foreign nationals.



Karnataka has 15 coronavirus patients. The number of cases in Ladakh rose to 10 and Jammu and Kashmir four. Telangana has reported 16 cases which include nine foreigners.



Rajasthan has also reported seven cases including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu has three cases so far while Andhra Pradesh has two.



Odisha, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Pondicherry, Chandigarh and Punjab have reported one case each.



In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.



India has banned landing of all international commercial passenger flights from March 22 for a week.



Modi calls for self-quarantine



In his address to the nation on coronavirus on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was not right to think that all is well and requested people to adhere to advisories issued by the Union as well as state governments to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has affected more countries than the World War I and II.



Health officials during their door-to-door visit in Khanyar locality to check the neighbourhood for those with symptoms of coronavirus infection, in Srinagar, Thursday. Photo: PTI

Making a fervent appeal to all Indians to stay indoors and only go out of homes if it was extremely, he asked them to observe 'Janata curfew' on March 22 from 7 am-9 pm and also express gratitude for those working in hospitals, airports and other places without worrying about themselves.



Virtual lockdown



As the virus continued to spread its tentacles across India, several parts, including Kashmir valley headed towards a virtual lockdown with the administration restricting movement of people in several parts and banning all public transport in Srinagar city.



Punjab and the national capital also inched towards virtual shutdown. While the Punjab government announced suspension of public transport services from Friday midnight and restricting public gatherings to less than 20 besides deciding to close down marriage palaces, hotels, restaurants, banquets and dining places, except home delivery services and takeaways in the entire state.



The Kejriwal government in Delhi also announced shutting down of restaurants but said that takeaway and home delivery services will continue.



"Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has asked all government departments, autonomous bodies and PSUs to segregate activities and suspend non-essential services," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a press conference.



Non-essential government services will be discontinued from Friday, he added.



A notice put up at a barricade reads, 'India Gate closed due to coronavirus', to prevent mass gathering of tourists and locals amid fear of spread of the virus, at India Gate in New Delhi, Thursday. Photo: PTI

Social, cultural and political gatherings with more than 20 people are not allowed across the national capital to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, he said.



As part of its efforts to detect and prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed over 8,000 lives globally and infected more than two lakh, the government banned all international commercial passenger aircraft from landing in the country from March 22 to March 29.



Moreover, the Central government has requested states to enforce work for home for private sector employees, except for those working in emergency and essential services.



"State governments shall issue appropriate directions so that all citizens above 65 (other than for medical assistance) except for public representatives or government servants or medical professionals are advised to remain at home," the government statement noted.



"No scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to land in India from March 22, 2020 for one week," the government statement said.



"Similarly, all children below 10 should be advised to stay at home and not to venture out," it added.



"States are being requested to enforce work for home for private sector employees except those working in emergency/essential services," the statement added.



While the Indian Railways decided to suspend all concessional tickets except for patients, students and those in the Divyangjan category from the midnight of March 20 till further notice to discourage unnecessary travel, IndiGo announced pay cuts for senior employees, including of its CEO who would take the highest cut of 25 per cent amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that has hit the aviation industry hard.



In a last minute-decision, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) postponed class 10 and 12 examinations, which were to start from Thursday.



With the class 12 sociology exam scheduled to be held at 2 pm, the announcement was made at 10 am.



The HRD Ministry had on Wednesday ordered the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to postpone their exams till March 31, saying the safety of students and staff were as important as following the exam calendar.

