COVID-19: Casual screening at Vizag airport raises safety concerns

Visakhapatnam: Lax screening of public, especially inbound overseas travellers, could weaken the efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus that is behind the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the Kerala government has put in place stringent checks at various places so that suspect cases could be isolated soon, incoming reports suggest that adequate screening is not being done at airports elsewhere in the country. Passengers, arriving from overseas countries, reportedly had only a namesake screening at the Visakhapatnam airport on Wednesday.

After checking the body temperature and noting down the personal details, the returning fliers were allowed to proceed to their destinations within the country without any further procedure at the airport. These passengers were allowed to go in buses and cabs though as per the guidelines those arriving from abroad have to be quarantined mandatorily.

And once out of the airport, these passengers had to depend on public transport to proceed to their destinations. Reports says Keralites too were among them and if they were to arrive in the state, without undergoing the stipulated quarantine period, it could dilute precautionary steps already taken by the state government.

Hundreds of people left for Chennai in three buses from Visakhapatnam airport. During the over 600km Visakhapatnam-Chennai journey, the passengers got off to have food and withdraw money from ATM. People heading to Kerala would rely on public transport from Chennai. All this increases the likelihood of transmitting the highly contagious viral disease if infected passengers are among them.

On Tuesday, the central government had banned flight services from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, several Indians, who reached the Kuala Lumpur airport in Malaysia, were stranded. Then the centre intervened and decided to fly back these Indians to the airports at Visakhapatnam and Delhi on Wednesday night.