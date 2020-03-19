SC to hear curative petitions as Tihar readies for hanging Nirbhaya case convicts

New Delhi: With all preparations in place once again at the Tihar Central Jail here for the March 20 hanging to death of four convicts awarded the capital punishment in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, a 'dummy trial' was held on the prison premises on Wednesday morning.

Hangman Pawan, who was brought from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, conducted the 'dummy trial' -- wherein a life-size dummy is hanged -- in the presence of jail officials in the hanging room of prison number 3 on Wednesday.

Tihar Jail Additional Inspector General Raj Kumar said such trials before any hanging is a routine matter.

"Mainly, the hangman is assigned to carry out all the work related to the hanging. So, he has to ensure there is no glitch during the actual hanging. Hence, the dummy trial was held, which went on for half an hour," the senior officer said.

Fresh warrants for executing death row convicts -- Mukesh Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma, and Akshay Kumar have been issued by a Delhi court in the case. They are to hanged at 5.30am on March 20.

In a desperate final attempt, three of the four death row convicts had moved a court on Wednesday seeking a stay on their death penalty, saying the second mercy plea of one of them is still pending. A six-judge bench will hear a curative petition even as the Supreme Court said on Monday that the four had exhausted all legal remedies.

On March 5, a trial court had issued fresh death warrants for March 20 at 5.30 am, as the date for the execution of the convicts. The warrants, which were issued for the first time on January 7, have been deferred three times earlier on the ground that they were yet to exhaust all the legal remedies.

A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' (fearless), was gang-raped and savagely assaulted in a moving bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012. She died after a fortnight.

Six people, including the four convicts and a juvenile, were named as accused. Ram Singh, the sixth accused, allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail days after the trial began in the case. The juvenile was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional home.

(With inputs from PTI)