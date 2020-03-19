Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today

New Delhi: The rising number of coronavirus cases in India and three corresponding deaths have prompted the Indian government to address the pandemic on war footing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday evening about the dire situation at hand and the efforts to combat it, the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday.

"PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it," the PMO tweeted.

In another tweet, the PMO said Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"Ways to further strengthen India's preparedness were discussed. This includes further enhancing testing facilities," it said.

The prime minister has emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations in chalking out mechanisms to fight the coronavirus menace.

He has also urged officials and technical experts to deliberate on the steps to be taken next.

The prime minister has been regularly taking to social media, urging people to prepare themselves but not panic. He has supported the idea of avoiding non-essential travel and limiting gatherings to check the spread of the virus.

Modi has also expressed gratitude to all those at the forefront of combating coronavirus including the various state governments, medical fraternity, paramedical staff, armed and paramilitary forces, those associated with aviation sector, municipal staff and others.

Earlier this week, he participated in a video conference of SAARC leaders to prepare a joint strategy to tackle the pandemic.

The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 151 in the country on Wednesday.

The government had on Tuesday banned the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India with immediate effect, according to an additional travel advisory.

This instruction is a temporary measure and shall be in force till March 31 and will be reviewed subsequently.

The government has also banned the entry of passengers from the European Union countries, Turkey and the United Kingdom from March 18 till 31 to check the spread of the virus.

The total tally of coronavirus patients in India hit 151 on Wednesday. It includes 25 foreign nationals -- 17 from Italy, 3 from Philippines, two from UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore -- and the three persons who died after getting the virus, which has killed 7,500 people globally and infected nearly 200,000 others.

As per the Union Health Ministry, over 5,700 people, who had come in contact with these positive cases, are under rigorous surveillance.

Giving a state-wise break up of the confirmed COVID-19 cases, officials said Delhi has so far reported 10 cases which include one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 16 cases, including one foreigner.

Maharashtra has 42 cases, including three foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 27 cases which include two foreign nationals.

Karnataka has 11 coronavirus patients. The number of cases in Ladakh rose to eight and in Jammu and Kashmir three. Telangana has reported six cases which include two foreigners.

Rajasthan has also reported four cases, including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Punjab have reported one case each.

In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include fourteen foreigners. According to the ministry's data, 14 people have been discharged so far, including the three patients from Kerala who were discharged last month.

While there was no change in the health ministry data, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir reported three cases and one case respectively late on Wednesday evening.

(With inputs from PTI.)