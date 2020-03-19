{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Former Chief Justice Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
INDIA-SUPREMECOURT
SHARE

New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi took oath as member of Rajya Sabha on Thursday. He is the first former CJI to be an MP at the Rajya Sabha.

As Gogoi reached the designated spot to take the oath, opposition members raised slogans prompting Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to say that it was unbecoming of members.

The former CJI was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind on March 16.

Gogoi, who headed benches that pronounced several key judgements including in the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, was on Monday nominated to Rajya Sabha by the government.
NATION
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju blasts ex-CJI Gogoi

Gogoi also led the benches that ruled on Rafale fighter jet deal and entry of women in Sabarimala temple.

A notification announcing his nomination to the Upper House was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday night.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Ranjan Gogoi to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members," a notification issued by the home ministry said.

The vacancy was created due to retirement of K T S Tulsi.

Gogoi (65) retired as Chief Justice of India in November last year after a tenure of a little over 13 months.

(With PTI inputs.)

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES