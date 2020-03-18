{{head.currentUpdate}}

Digvijaya Singh taken into custody in Bengaluru for attempt to meet rebel MLAs

Bengaluru: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was taken into preventive custody on Wednesday for his bid to meet the rebel Congress MLAs here.

Ahead of apex court hearing on the Madhya Pradesh political crisis, he reached Bengaluru early morning on Wednesday and tried to go to Ramada Hotel where the rebel Congress MLAs are lodged.

However, Digvijaya Singh was stopped from going into the hotel following which he sat on dharna there. The Bengaluru police later took him into preventive custody.
MP political crisis: Scindia clears hurdle as Kamal Nath stares at ouster

"Singh was taken into preventive custody near the Ramada resort as he was trying to stage a protest after he was denied entry into it to meet the rebel MLAs," a police official IANS.

Heavy security has been deployed in and around the resort in the city's northern suburb since Sunday after the rebels MLAs shifted here from another resort.

Digvijaya Singh said, "I am a Rajya Sabha candidate I am not allowed to meet the MLAs."

Earlier, Digvijaya Singh was received by Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar at the airport.

Shivakumar said, "The Congress party is united and we have our own political strategy."

In the apex court when the matter comes up for hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal will appear for the Madhya Pradesh government and Abhishek Singhvi for the Speaker.

The BJP has moved the top court for holding a floor test in Assembly as it thinks the Kamal Nath government has lost its majority.

(With inputs from IANS.)

