Coronavirus: CBSE, other exams postponed; SSLC, ICSE to be held

New Delhi: The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and all educational institutions to postpone exams till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

"While maintenance of academic calendar and exam schedule is important, equally important is safety and security of students who are appearing in various examinations as also of their teachers and parents," HRD secretary Amit Khare said in an official communication.

"All the ongoing examinations, including CBSE exams, be postponed till March 31 and rescheduled thereafter," he added.

Following the order, the CBSE has postponed ongoing Class 10 and 12 examinations till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

"All ongoing CBSE examinations in India and abroad postponed till March 31 and will be rescheduled thereafter... after an assessment of the situation," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

"All ongoing evaluation work will be suspended during the period," he added.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE-Main) for admission to IITs and engineering colleges was also postponed on Wednesday in view of coronavirus, according to the HRD Ministry's National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam was earlier slated to be held from April 5 top AprilL 11.

The order also applies to exams organised by the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main).

SSLC, Plus Two, VHSE exams to be held

Meanwhile, the Director of General Education, Kerala, has informed that SSLC, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations in the state will continue as scheduled.

Kannur and Mahatma Gandhi universities have also decided to conduct examinations as per schedule.

The Kerala University of Health Sciences in Thrissur has postponed all the exams, including practicals, till Match 31.

ICSE board exams

The ICSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 have not been postponed in view of coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Wednesday.

"The exams have not been postponed and will be held as per schedule as of now," board chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon told PTI.

Haryana cancels exams

The Haryana government on Wednesday cancelled annual examinations for Classes 1 to 8 in all government and private schools till March 31.

The Haryana School Education Department has the decision as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the officials said.