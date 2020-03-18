Centre not taking corona threat seriously, country will pay heavy price for govt's inability: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said quick and aggressive action was required to tackle coronavirus, warning India will pay "extremely heavy price" for the Centre's inability to act decisively.

"Quick aggressive action is the answer to tackling the coronavirus. India is going to pay an extremely heavy price for our government's inability to act decisively," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Even on February 12, he had made a similar statement when he said "coronavirus was an extremely serious threat to the people and the economy."

"My sense is the government is not taking this threat seriously. Timely action is critical."

On March 13, he added that he will keep repeating the statement adding that the government is in "a stupor".

"Coronavirus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is a non-solution. The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken."

However, the central government has refuted his claims.