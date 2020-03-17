Coronavirus: 64-year-old man from Mumbai becomes India's third COVID-19 casualty

New Delhi: A 64-year-old man from Mumbai who was suffering from multiple health complications has become the third coronavirus casualty in India on Tuesday. He had recently returned from Dubai.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry put the latest number of positive cases at 129, officials said. The count includes 17 foreign nationals as well as a woman and a 76-year-old man from Karnataka who became the country's first two coronavirus fatalities.

The Ministry has indicated that this number is likely to rise further. Maharashtra, which reported the maximum number of positive cases thus far, is yet to enforce a statewide lockdown. Meanwhile, Kerala, which reported the first three cases of coronavirus in the country, has been able to contain the threat of the virus considerably by ensuring that strict measures are in place timely.

On Monday, the Centre government ordered the closure of educational institutions, shopping malls, theatres and gyms to contain the spread of the virus. New travel curbs were also issued by the government prohibiting the entry of passengers from EU countries, Turkey, and the UK from March 18. They will remain in force until March 31 and follows the suspension of all visas the government had ordered on Wednesday.

The government also called for compulsory quarantine for a minimum of 14 days for passengers coming from or transiting through the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait. This measure will also come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 18 at the port of first departure.

Cases of coronavirus infection have been reported from at least 11 states and territories, including Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala, where three patients were discharged last month after they recovered.

Across the world, the coronavirus pandemic has so far infected 1,75,530 people in 145 countries and territories and killed more than 7,000.

COVID-19, which stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019, is the name of a respiratory disease caused by a strain of Coronavirus identified as SARS-CoV-2. The virus has been named so as it is "genetically related to the coronavirus responsible for the SARS outbreak of 2003".

Coronavirus takes its name from the word ‘corona’ which means crown in Latin.