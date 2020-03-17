{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Coronavirus: 64-year-old man from Mumbai becomes India's third COVID-19 casualty

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Coronavirus: 64-year-old man from Mumbai becomes India's third COVID-19 casualty
Coronavirus can survive in the air for hours in fine particles known as aerosols, say researchers. Image courtesy: IANS
SHARE

New Delhi: A 64-year-old man from Mumbai who was suffering from multiple health complications has become the third coronavirus casualty in India on Tuesday. He had recently returned from Dubai.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry put the latest number of positive cases at 129, officials said. The count includes 17 foreign nationals as well as a woman and a 76-year-old man from Karnataka who became the country's first two coronavirus fatalities. 
NATION
Coronavirus scare: BJP minister V Muraleedharan goes on home quarantine

The Ministry has indicated that this number is likely to rise further. Maharashtra, which reported the maximum number of positive cases thus far, is yet to enforce a statewide lockdown. Meanwhile, Kerala, which reported the first three cases of coronavirus in the country, has been able to contain the threat of the virus considerably by ensuring that strict measures are in place timely.

On Monday, the Centre government ordered the closure of educational institutions, shopping malls, theatres and gyms to contain the spread of the virus. New travel curbs were also issued by the government prohibiting the entry of passengers from EU countries, Turkey, and the UK from March 18. They will remain in force until March 31 and follows the suspension of all visas the government had ordered on Wednesday.

The government also called for compulsory quarantine for a minimum of 14 days for passengers coming from or transiting through the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait. This measure will also come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 18 at the port of first departure.
TRAVEL NEWS
Taj Mahal closed till March 31 amid coronavirus scare

Cases of coronavirus infection have been reported from at least 11 states and territories, including Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala, where three patients were discharged last month after they recovered.

Across the world, the coronavirus pandemic has so far infected 1,75,530 people in 145 countries and territories and killed more than 7,000.

COVID-19, which stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019, is the name of a respiratory disease caused by a strain of Coronavirus identified as SARS-CoV-2. The virus has been named so as it is "genetically related to the coronavirus responsible for the SARS outbreak of 2003".  

Coronavirus takes its name from the word ‘corona’ which means crown in Latin. 

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES