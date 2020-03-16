Rajasthan government moves SC challenging validity of CAA

New Delhi: The Congress-ruled Rajasthan government on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, saying the law was violative of fundamental rights such as right to equality and life under the constitution.

Rajasthan became the second state after Kerala to move the top court invoking Article 131 of the Constitution under which a state is empowered to directly move the top court in case of a dispute with the Centre.

The plea seeks declaration of the CAA as "ultravires to the provision of the Constitution of India and be declared as void".

The newly amended law seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.