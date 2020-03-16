Bhopal: Holding of a floor test on Monday, as directed by Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, found no mention in the List of Business (LoB) issued by the state Assembly secretariat on Sunday night.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath called on Governor Lalji Tandon late on Sunday night.

Coming out of the Raj Bhavan around 12:20am, Nath told reporters that the governor had called him for a discussion.

"The governor told me that the proceedings of the state assembly should be carried out smoothly. So I told him that I will talk to the speaker in this regard on Monday morning," he said.

Asked if the floor test will be conducted on Monday as directed by the governor, the chief minister said the speaker will take a decision on this.

Nath said he has already communicated to the governor in writing that his government is ready for the floor test but the MLAs held "captive" should be released first.

After 22 Congress MLAs submitted their resignations last week, Tandon had on Saturday directed Nath to seek a trust vote just after his (governor's) address on the first day of the Budget session beginning Monday.

The Congress alleges that these 22 MLAs who submitted their resignations are being held "captive" by the BJP.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati has accepted the resignations of six of these MLAs.

Only raising of hands allowed

Tandon on Sunday wrote to Nath saying that the rust vote should be taken up only through raising of hands and not by any other method.

Notably, in his letter to the CM ordering a trust vote on Saturday, the governor had directed that the division of votes during the floor test be conducted only by pressing the button (through the electronic voting system) and by no other way.

However, the governor issued new directives on Sunday after a delegation of BJP leaders urged him to direct the speaker to conduct the floor test by raising of hands. They claimed that the electronic voting system is not in place in the Assembly.

A former minister and an expert on legislative matters, Choudhary Rakesh Singh Chaturvedi opined that the governor should not have ordered a floor test without physically verifying the resignations of the 22 MLAs.

On Tuesday, 19 MLAs had e-mailed their resignations to the governor.

"How can the governor be confident that the letters of these MLAs are genuine and are not written under any pressure," he asked.

MLAs in Bhopal

On Sunday, the Congress MLAs, who were staying in two resorts at Jaipur, returned to Bhopal.

Nearly 90 Congress MLAs from Bhopal arrived at the Jaipur airport and are going back in a flight.

Meanwhile, the Congress has decided to approach the Supreme Court. The Madhya Pradesh Congress has issued a whip to all its MLAs asking them to be present in the House from March 16 to April 13 during the Assembly session and vote in favour of the government during the floor test.

After staying at a hotel in Gurugram's Manesar for five days, the BJP MLAs reached Bhopal on a special flight in the wee hours of Monday. The MLAs were taken to a hotel from the airport.

Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava and BJP state President B D Sharma received the MLAs at the Raja Bhoj Airport. Meanwhile, special security arrangements were made at the airport.

On Sunday, Pankaj Sharma, Kamal Nath's media advisor, claimed that 9 BJP MLAs will support Congress during the floor test of the Assembly.

The Kamal Nath government in the state is on the brink of collapse after 22 MLAs, supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia who had quit the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), resigned. With this, the strength of the House is down to 222, with the majority mark 112. Before the rebellion early this week, the Congress's tally was 114. It also had the support of four Independent MLAs, two legislators from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and one from the Samajwadi Party (SP).

(With inputs from PTI)