Former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. File photo
New Delhi: The government on Monday nominated former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Ranjan Gogoi to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members," the notification said.

The vacancy was created due to retirement of KTS Tulsi.

Justice Gogoi was the the 46th Chief Justice of India, who took the charge on October 3, 2018 and demitte office on November 17.

Gogoi headed a five-judge bench that gave the verdict on the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute on November 9 last year.

He also headed the benches that ruled on matters like entry of women in Sabarimala temple and Rafale fighter jet deal.

