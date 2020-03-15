Maharashtra becomes country's coronavirus hotspot with 31+ve cases, shutdown begins

Mumbai: With the number of coronavirus positive cases shooting to 31, Maharashtra has emerged as the worst-hit state by the global pandemic in the country.

Five new cases were detected in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district, late on Saturday night, a health official said.

Four of them had come in contact with a group which had returned from Dubai. Some members of this group have already tested positive. Another person had visited Thailand recently, the health official said.

It took the number of coronavirus patients in Pune area to 15 and that in Maharashtra to 31.

In a related development, three coronavirus suspected cases who had fled from the isolation ward in the Ahmednagar Civil Hospital on Saturday, returned to the facility early on Sunday.

Similarly, three out of four coronavirus suspects who ran away from the Mayo Hospital in Nagpur have also returned, and efforts on to trace the fourth.

A passenger wearing masks walking through a deserted compartment of the Parasuram Express in Kottayam, Kerala. Photo: Rinkuraj Mattancheriyil

Maharashtra has gone into a shutdown mode with closure of all schools, colleges, malls, swimming pools, gym and fitness centres, public places, cancellation of all public events, religious processions, etc., till March 31 as a precaution. Grocery stores which sell commodities of daily need will remain open.

The IIT-Bombay has also suspended all classroom and laboratory instructions till March 29 besides imposing other stringent rules for its students, hostellers, faculty, staff, visitors, etc.

Health minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday that examinations of classes one to nine will be postponed if they are being held currently, only the std 10th and 12th board exams will take place as per the schedule.

Of the new patients confirmed in Mumbai, one is resident of the city while others are from Kamothe, Vashi and Kalyan, all peripheral towns. All are admitted to Kasturba Hospital here and their condition is stable, BMC deputy director, health, Daksha Shah said.

Earlier in the day, two persons who had recently returned from Dubai were confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus in Maharashtra's Yavatmal city.

Thus, so far across the state, fifteen coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Pune, eight in Mumbai, four in Nagpur, two in Yavatmal and one each in Thane and Ahmednagar.

Some of the persons who tested positive have history of travelling to the United States, Dubai, France, the Philippines and Qatar, a health department statement said.

Healthcare professionals in protective suits at the coronavirus isolation ward at a Kochi hospital. Photo: Josekutty Panackal

A 71-year-old man, who had returned from Saudi Arabia and was suspected to have coronavirus infection, died during treatment in Buldhana district on Saturday afternoon. He was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.

Minister Tope said it was not yet confirmed if the deceased was infected by the coronavirus.

Sixteen of the confirmed Covid-19 patients had returned from Dubai, four from USA, one each from France and the Philippines while four had no foreign travel history but had come in contact with other infected persons, he said.

With the newly reported cases, the number of coronavirus patients in the country rose to 93 on Sunday, including 17 foreigners – 16 Italian tourists and a Canadian.

Several states ordered closure of schools, colleges, public institutions and cinema halls.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration issued prohibitory orders in Kishtwar and Ramban districts, restricting assembly of more than five persons at any public place.

The Goa government also announced closure of casinos, swimming pools and pubs from Sunday midnight.

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) suspended all classes, including sessional tests, till March 22 as a precautionary measure.

All conferences, workshops, educational tours and sports programmes have been postponed till March 31 though examinations of the university and schools will be held according to schedule.

The Punjab government ordered a shutdown of cinema halls and banned public gatherings including cultural events till further notice to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

So far, Kerala has reported 22 positive cases including 3 who have recovered, Maharashtra 31, Uttar Pradesh 11, Delhi seven, Karnataka six, Ladakh three, Jammu and Kashmir two, and Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab one case each.

(With inputs from PTi and IANS)