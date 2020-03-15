India successfully evacuates 218 from COVID-hit Italy, 236 from Iran

New Delhi: A large number of Indians stranded in Coronavirus-affected Italy and Iran were successfully evacuated and brought back home on Sunday.



At least 218 Indians including 211 students from Milan landed in Delhi on Sunday, the Minister of State for foreign affairs V Muraleedharan said.

He tweeted: "218 Indians including 211 students from Milan landed in Delhi. All will be quarantined for 14 days. GoI is committed to reach out to Indians in distress, wherever they are! Appreciate Govt. of Italy for their support and team @IndiainItaly @cgmilan1 @airindiain."

The persons, stranded in Milan, boarded special aircraft of national carrier Air India, operated on a Boeing 787, sent by the government to evacuate stranded Indians due to coronavirus outbreak.

Of the 218, 7 are foreign nationals.

The India embassy in Italy said on twitter on Sunday: "211 students & 7 compassionate cases departed by AI flight from Milan. Thanks to those who helped us through this difficult situation. Special thanks to Air Indian team and Italian authorities. Consulate will continue to ensure welfare of all Indians in northern Italy."

Responding to which the External Affairs Minister thanked Binoy George, the Consul General of India in Milan. "Thank you CG @georgebinoy Keep up the good work." tweeted the minister.

The national carrier's special ferry flight took-off from New Delhi on Saturday afternoon.

A total of 236 persons from Iran have landed in Jaisalmer by two Air India flights on Sunday morning, confirmed Colonel Sombit Ghosh, PRO Defence, Rajasthan.

As a precautionary measure, those evacuated are to be kept in isolation for a period of fourteen days. The Indian Army has set up Wellness Centres at various locations to provide a credible response to COVID-19.

"The Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer is an Indian Army facility to fight against COVID-19 and is fully equipped to help people undertake the mandatory quarantine period under the supervision of skilled medical authorities. Soldiers have volunteered to provide care and support to our countrymen returning from overseas," said Ghosh.

The Army Wellness Centre is working in total synergy with the Civil Administration, Airport authorities and Air Force to ensure proper care is provided to all evacuated citizens.

Prophylactic measures are being taken to prevent spread of the virus.

Awareness campaigns are being undertaken to educate the people about COVID-19.

Military and Civil Authorities at Jaisalmer have urged people to take adequate precautions against COVID-19. They have assured them that there is no need to panic as requisite medical infrastructure is in place to handle any eventuality.

"The Indian Army's coordinated efforts with the local administration are bound to succeed in fighting COVID-19 in India. The teamwork being carried out by multiple agencies at Jaisalmer is a source of confidence," Ghosh added.