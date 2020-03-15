New Delhi: The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 110 on Sunday, with 13 fresh cases in Maharashtra, the Union Health Ministry said. The number of cases include two persons who died in Delhi and Karnataka.

While a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia died on Tuesday, a 68-year-old woman in Delhi who had tested positive for coronavirus passed away at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Friday night.

Delhi has so far reported seven positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 11. Karnataka has six coronavirus patients while Maharashtra 32, Ladakh three and Jammu and Kashmir 2. Telangana reported three cases. Rajasthan also reported two cases. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported one case each.

Kerala has recorded 24 cases, including three patients who were discharged last month after they recovered from the contagious infection with flu-like symptoms.

The total number of confirmed cases includes 18 foreigners - 16 Italian tourists and a Canadian and a UK citizen.

Passengers stranded in Italy arrive to be admitted to an isolation ward to undergo tests for novel coronavirus at Aluva government general hospital in Kochi on Saturday. PTI

Tight vigil in Maharashtra

The Mumbai Police on Sunday invoked section 144 of the CrPC to prohibit tour operators from conducting any kind of group tours to foreign or domestic destinations till March 31.

"With a view to prevent danger to human life, health or safety, we hereby promulgate an order under Section 144 of the CrPC in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, prohibiting the conduct of any business, holiday or other type of tours involving groups of people travelling together to a foreign or domestic destination organised by private tour operators," the police order read.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok said, "We have issued this order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This will prohibit the tour operators from conducting any kind of tour involving a group of people."

"This is a very specific order aimed at preventing danger to human life and safety. It will be in force till March 31. It should not be confused with the regular order issued under section 144 CrPC," he said.

"If any operator has to take a group of people on a tour, then he may do so after seeking permission from the office of the Commissioner of Police. Anybody found flouting this order shall be punished under IPC section 188," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the state's preparedness to tackle the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The telephonic conversation, which took place at 11 am, was centred on the efforts by the state and the Centre to tackle the situation. Thackeray informed the PM about the measures taken by his government, sources said.

Medics wearing protective gears wait for Indian nationals evacuated from Iran to undergo a thermal screening test at Jaisalmer Military Station. Two Air India flights carrying over 230 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran landed here on Sunday morning. (PTI Photo)

Civic polls put off in AP

Elections to rural and urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh were on Sunday put off for six weeks by the State Election Commission in view of spread of coronavirus.

"Taking due consideration of emerging challenges posted by coronavirus spread, the SEC is of the firm view that continuing with the election schedule may be detrimental and harmful to the public health at large," State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar told a press conference here.

Elections to Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies are originally scheduled for March 21.

The commission decided to exercise its plenary powers under Articles 243K and 243ZA of the Constitution to put on hold the election process for a period of six weeks or till the threat of Covid-19 is arrested or declined and normalcy restored, Ramesh Kumar told a press conference.

'Do not panic'

Amid rising coronavirus cases in India, the government has asked people not to panic, saying no community transmission of the virus has been observed and there has only been a few cases of local transmission so far and that it is "not a health emergency" in India at present.

With the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, a health ministry official said over 4,000 people who had come in contact with the 93 positive cases have been identified through contact tracing and were being tracked while 42,000 people across the country are under community surveillance.

Railway workers disinfectant a coach of Patna-Delhi Rajadhani Express in wake of coronavirus pandemic in Patna on Sunday. PTI

He said all essential facilities like community surveillance, quarantine, isolation wards, adequate personal protective equipment (PPEs), trained manpower, rapid response teams are being strengthened further in all states and union territories.

An order has been placed for the procurement of an additional over 80,50,000 N95 masks and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, the health ministry said.

It also clarified the 71-year-old man from Maharashtra's Buldhana who admitted to a private hospital and died during treatment on Saturday has tested negative for coronavirus infection. He had returned from Saudi Arabia recently and had diabetes and high blood pressure.

The government on Wednesday suspended all visas, barring a few categories like diplomatic and employment, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It has asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel abroad.

All incoming international passengers returning to India should self-monitor their health and follow the required do's and dont's as detailed by the government.

Over 450 evacuated from Iran, Italy

Over 450 Indians, including students, stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran and Italy were brought back by two flights on Sunday and were quarantined at separate facilities.

Karnataka State RTC bus conductor and passengers wear protective masks in view of coronavirus pandemic in Chikmagalur on Sunday. PTI

A total of 218 Indians, mostly students, from Milan landed at around 9.45am at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) and were taken to an ITBP quarantine facility in south-west Delhi's Chhawla area.

More than 230 Indians brought back from Iran reached New Delhi at about 3:15am and were quarantined at the Indian Army Wellness Centre in Jaisalmer, the third batch to be evacuated from that country.

They had arrived in Delhi on a Mahan Air flight from Tehran and were ferried by two Air India flights to Jaisalmer, IGI airport officials said.

While External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that a total of 234 Indians have been evacuated from Iran, defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said, "236 persons have landed in Jaisalmer by two Air India flights this morning."

Jaishankar said the batch comprises 131 students and 103 pilgrims.

"234 Indians stranded in Iran have arrived in India; including 131 students and 103 pilgrims.Thank you Ambassador Dhamu Gaddam and @India_in_Iran team for your efforts. Thank Iranian authorities," Jaishankar tweeted.

The centre at Jaisalmer is fully equipped and a functional facility to help Indian citizens undertake the mandatory quarantine period under the supervision of skilled medical authorities.

Soldiers have volunteered to provide care and support to the countrymen returning from overseas, Col. Ghosh said.

The first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims were brought back from Iran on Tuesday and the second group of 44 Indian pilgrims had arrived from there on Friday.

Iran is one of the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus outbreak and the government has been working on plans to bring back Indians stranded there. Over 700 people have died from the disease in Iran and nearly 14,000 cases have been detected.