{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Infosys evacuates Bengaluru building after staff comes in contact with suspected COVID-19 patient

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Infosys evacuates Bengaluru building after staff comes in contact with suspected COVID-19 patient
SHARE

Bengaluru: The Infosys in Bengaluru has evacuated one of its satellite office buildings following reports of its employee coming in contact with a suspected coronavirus patient.

The development comes after the Karnataka government advised IT and other professionals working in air-conditioned places to work from home for time being, for about a week, to prevent the spread of the virus.

An internal communication from the office here read, "We have received information about a situation of a team member from the IIPM building, who may have been in proximity to an individual with suspected COVID-19."
NATION
Coronavirus cases rise to 83 in India, 2 deaths so far

The IIPM building was evacuated on Friday as a precautionary measure, a company official told PTI on Saturday adding that the place was being sanitised.

The Infosys management has requested its employees to stay calm as it was only to ensure that they were "cautious and better prepared."

Three of the six confirmed coronavirus patients in Karnataka are working in the IT sector.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES