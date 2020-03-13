Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah to be released after 7 months of detention

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah will be released after seven months of detention, government sources confirmed on Friday.

National Congress (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, who was under house arrest, was detained in September under Public Safety Act(PSA).

In an order, state Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra said the PSA invoked on Abdullah on September 17 and further extended on December 13, has been revoked. The order comes into force with immediate effect

NC leader Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mufti were detained following the Centre's August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate special status of the erstwhile state, besides its bifurcation into two union territories. They were booked in February this year under the stringent Public Safety Act.

A number of prominent opposition leaders on March 9 had demanded immediate release of all political detainees in Jammu and Kashmir, and said there is nothing against the three to say that they pose a threat to public safety in J-K or endanger national interest.

In a joint statement, the leaders attacked the Narendra Modi government, alleging democratic dissent is being "muzzled" by "coercive" administrative action which has threatened the basic ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity as enshrined in our Constitution.

The statement was issued by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Communist Party of India general secretary D Raja, RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha, and former ministers in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie.

