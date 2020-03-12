Chennai: South Indian superstar Rajinikanth has said he never aspired to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu .

This was announced while briefing the media about his plans for the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections in Chennai. “My plan is to appoint an educated youth who was compassionate and had self-respect as CM. A strong leader will head TN,” he said.

Today's was his first official Rajinikanth press conference since December 31, 2017, when he announced to take the political plunge.

His prospective party would focus on including a substantial amount of youngsters in the age group of below 45 years while the rest would comprise retired judges and IAS and IPS officials among others.

He, however, did not make a concrete statement on floating his party but called for an "uprising" by youth, after which he would make his formal political entry.

Recently, many speculated that superstar was on his way to BJP when he supported the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). However, he tried to strike a balance a few weeks later by criticising the Centre for its failure to stop Delhi riots.

The actor courted controversy lately over his remarks on Dravidian stalwart Periyar during the golden jubilee celebrations of Thuglak magazine in January 2020.

The 'Baba' angle doing the rounds

As his press conference was streamed live on his twitter handle, fans took to social media urging to to just announce that he will be CM.

Some flooded the social media with a shot of his 2002 movie Baba, in which a calendar was shown with the date March 12. Fans pointed out that

this was prophetic, considering today is March 12, though there is nothing concrete to suggest that Rajini would have planned even the choice of the day 18 years back to make definitive political announcements.

Talk doing the rounds ahead of the release of Baba was that he would make a political plunge after Baba becomes a box office hit. Baba bombed and a reluctant Rajini kept on delaying his political foray for years.