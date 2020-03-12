{{head.currentUpdate}}

Delhi riots: 1,922 miscreants identified using facial recognition software

Delhi riots: 1,922 miscreants identified using facial recognition software, says Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah
New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that those responsible for the recent riots in Delhi will be brought to book irrespective of their caste, religion and political affiliations.

Replying to a short duration debate in Rajya Sabha on the riots, he said over 700 FIRs have been registered and more than 2,600 people arrested based on evidence.

Those who are responsible for the violence and those who conspired to trigger the riots will be punished irrespective of their caste, religious and political affiliations, he added.
He also said that the government was not running away from a debate on this issue but wanted a peaceful Holi.

Giving details, Shah said a detailed scrutiny of videos of the riots is being done and driving licence, voter ID data are being used in facial identification software.

He said that no Supreme Court guideline on privacy has been violated and no Aadhaar data has been used.

He added that 1,922 faces have been identified using facial identification software.

He informed that 50 serious cases of murder, attacks on religious places, hospitals, and educational institutions being handed over to three SITs.

