India invokes Epidemic Act, suspends visas as COVID-19 cases rise to 60

New Delhi: Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the cabinet secretary on Wednesday said all states and Union Territories should invoke provisions of Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 by means of which all advisories issued by the Union health ministry and state governments from time to time are enforceable.

The decision was taken at a meeting organised here by the cabinet secretary. It was attended by secretaries of departments concerned, representatives from Army, ITBP among others.

"It was decided that all states/UTs should be advised by MoHFW to invoke provisions of Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 so that all advisories being issued from time to time by the Ministry of Health Welfare/State/UTs are enforceable," the ministry said in a statement.

With sixteen more people testing positive for the virus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India touched 60 on Wednesday, the health ministry said. Two fresh cases were reported from Delhi and Rajasthan.

Kerala, which reported the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the country, saw 8 more people testing positive for the virus on Wednesday. Karnataka and Maharashtra too reported three positive cases each.

All people infected by deadly coronavirus are showing signs of recovery, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. Of the 60, sixteen are Italian nationals.

The development comes just as the World Health Organisation (WHO) labelled COVID-19 as a pandemic.

GOM reviews preparations

The high-level Group of Ministers (GOM) constituted on the directions of the prime minister to review, monitor and evaluate the preparedness and measures taken regarding the management of COVID-19 also held its meeting here on Wednesday.



The meeting was held under the chairpersonship of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Minister of State for Home Nityananda Rai were also present in the meeting.

A presentation of the status of COVID-19 was made to the GOM.

The action taken for prevention and management of COVID-19 in India were presented which included information about the various travel advisories issued in view of the evolving global situation regarding the disease, the ministry said in a statement.

As a measure of prevention, it is reiterated that passengers with travel history to China, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany should undergo self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their arrival, and their employers should facilitate work-from-home for such employees during this period, the ministry said.

States/UTs advised to do rigorous IEC campaigns



Health secretary Preeti Sudan apprised the GoM that the states/UTs are advised to do rigorous IEC (Information, Education and Communication) and make people aware of the precautions, symptoms and helpline numbers.



The identification of additional quarantine facilities, development of isolation wards, training of health workers and doctors are also being undertaken, she said.

The official said universal screening is being done for travellers from 12 countries for all the flights from China, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Nepal, Indonesia, Iran and Italy at the earmarked aero-bridges.

The GoM undertook elaborate discussions on the various other precautionary measures and expressed their satisfaction with the actions taken, preparedness and efforts put together by various ministries, departments and states/UTs to combat novel coronavirus disease.

India suspends all tourist visas till April 15



The Centre has also suspended all tourist visas till April 15 in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, according to an official statement.



The suspension will come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13 at the port of departure.

The decision was taken at the meeting of a group of ministers held here under the chairmanship of Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Visa-free travel facility granted to OCI card holders is also kept in abeyance till April 15.

Any foreign national who intends to travel to India for compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Mission, the release said, adding that all incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15 will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days.

