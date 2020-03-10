MP crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress, set to join BJP?

New Delhi: Disgruntled Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress party amid indications that he might join hands with the BJP to topple the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government.

Scindia on Tuesday posted the resignation letter he had submitted to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Twitter soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. In the letter, dated March 9, 2020, Scindia said it was time for him to move on after being a member of the Congress for the past 18 years.

"I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian national Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year. While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been fro the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party," he said.

Scindia expelled

Minutes after Scindia publicised his resignation letter, the Congress expelled his from the organisation for "anti-party" activities. Senior party leader K C Venugopal issued a statement which reads, "Congress President has approved the expulsion of Sh. Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities.”

Scindia meets Modi

Sending out clear signals about the imminent fall of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, Scindia met Modi in Delhi this morning, accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sources said the Scindia may join the BJP today and thw saffron party would nominate him to the Rajya Sabha.

As many as 20 Congress MLAs, loyal to Scindia, are ready to resign from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly in a move that will topple the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government.

Meanwhile, Congress has been making hectic efforts to woo back Scindia who remained 'incommunicado'.

Seventeen MLAs, including at least six ministers, known to be Scindia loyalists, are currently in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Kamal Nath promised to reconstitute the state Cabinet after an emergency meeting late on Monday night. Following the meet, around 20 ministers resigned reposing faith in Nath's leadership.

In Delhi, sources said hectic efforts were underway by the Congress leadership to save the party's government in Madhya Pradesh and placate Scindia who has long been at daggers drawn with Kamal Nath over leadership issues.

"The party high command is sending emissaries, including Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to Scindia in order to win him back. But the efforts have not borne any fruit yet," a source said.

Pilot tried to reach out to Scindia, but failed. The disgruntled Scindia did not respond to his message, sources said.

On Tuesday, Pilot tweeted, "I am hopeful that the current crisis in Madhya Pradesh ends soon and that leaders are able to resolve differences. The state needs a stable government in order to fulfil the promises make to the electorate."

Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh said Scindia could not be contacted.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

"We have not been able to talk to him yet... Anyone who is a true Congressman will not leave the party," he said, adding the people of the state would give a befitting reply to anyone who attempts to undermine their mandate.

The Congress leaders have put up a brave face saying their government in the state would survive its full term.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP tweeted in memory of Jyotiraditya Scindia's late father Madhavrao Scindia whose birth anniversary falls on Tuesday.

"Respected Madhavrao Scindia ji's ideological loftiness, political wisdom, supreme morality, and commitment to the Congress are still milestones in Indian politics even today and will always remain so," it stated.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who met BJP chief J P Nadda in Delhi on Monday night and later returned to Bhopal, also took to twitter to remember late Madhavrao Scindia on his birth anniversary .

Chouhan, however, said the current crisis was an internal matter of the Congress and needed to be resolved internally.

While the Congress, which was voted to power in Madhya Pradesh after 15 years in 2018, has 114 MLAs, the opposition BJP has 107 legislators. Four Independent MLAs, two lawmakers of the Bahujan Samaj Party and one legislator of the Samajwadi Party are supporting the Congress-led state government.

(With inputs from agencies)

