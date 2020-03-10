Coronavirus: 9 more tested positive from Kerala, Karnataka; 56 cases so far

Nine more cases have been confirmed in India on Tuesday, taking the total number of people infected with the COVID-19 virus to 56. Six patients in isolation tested positive for the virus in Kerala whereas three new cases were reported from Karnataka.

The total number of infected people in Kerala stands at 12 now. The affected include three who had come from from Italy on February 29 and eight who came in contact with them.

A three-year-old child, who returned along with his parents from the European nation, had tested positive in Kochi on Monday.

A medic looks on at a patient who has shown positive symptoms for coronavirus (COVID -19) at an isolation ward in Hyderabad. Photo: PTI

The samples of his parents have also been sent for testing and the results are awaited, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Tuesday.

In total, 1,116 people are under surveillance in the state and 149 in various hospitals in the state.

India's first three positive cases, reported from Kerala earlier, have been treated and discharged from hospitals.

Three new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infected people in the state to four, Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Tuesday.

"So far four people have been confirmed for COVID-19. The patients as well as their family members have been quarantined..," Sriramulu said in a tweet.

PF personnel wear masks for precaution against novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at Central Railway Station, in Chennai, Monday. Photo: PTI

Running a hashtag of #CoronaVirusOutBreak, the minister said, "I appeal to the people to make sure that this disease does not spread further."

However, the minister did not elaborate.

A software engineer who returned from the US recently has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Karnataka, becoming the first COVID-19 patient in the state.

A day after two patients tested positive in Pune, district authorities on Tuesday said their family members have been admitted in Naidu Hospital in Pune and their samples were sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said the two Covid-19 patients were part of a group of 40 people which landed at Mumbai airport on March 1 from Dubai and had taken an Ola cab to Pune.

"The Ola cab driver has been admitted in Naidu hospital. His samples have been sent to NIV for testing. The list of 40 people who were with the the two patients has been received and respective district authorities have been told to carry out their medical examination," he said.

Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu reported one case each on Monday.

A medic screens tourists for novel coronavirus, before entering the historic Taj Mahal in Agra. Photo: PTI

Giving details of the new cases reported in India, officials said the patient in Jammu, the first case in Jammu and Kashmir, is learnt to have a travel history to Iran while the patient from Uttar Pradesh had come in contact with the six people from Agra who had tested positive.

The Delhi patient, the fourth positive case from the city, has no travel history and had come in contact with a positive patient from the city, Delhi Health Department officials added.

A Punjab official said in Chandigarh on Monday that a Hoshiarpur resident, who returned from Italy last week, was tested positive for coronavirus, the first such case in the state. Later, the Centre confirmed the case.

Up north, in Jammu, a 63-year-old woman who declared positive was among the two patients declared "high viral load cases" by the administration on the weekend.

They are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital and are in a stable condition, officials in Jammu said.

"The test report of the woman patient is positive, while the report of the other patient is still awaited," a Health Department official said.

The two with a travel history to Italy, South Korea and Iran had fled the hospital's isolation ward on Wednesday shortly after being admitted there but were brought back within hours of the incident, the official said.

Jammu and Kashmir administration spokesperson Rohit Kansal said they are watching the situation and have put 400 people under surveillance in Satawari and Sarwal areas of Jammu.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India, which was just six till last Tuesday, includes 16 Italians as well as three Kerala patients who were discharged last month following their recovery.



(With PTI inputs)