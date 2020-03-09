From Jammu to Kerala, 43 COVID-19 cases confirmed in India

New Delhi: Four new cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in the country, taking the number of confirmed cases to 43, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

A new case each has been reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Ernakulam in Kerala, and Jammu, the ministry said, adding that no deaths due to the coronavirus had been reported yet in the country.

Forty-three samples have tested positive out of the 3,003 samples tested for COVID-19, with 2,694 samples having returned negative results, it said. It includes the three patients from Kerala who were discharged last month following recovery.

A total of 8,74,708 international passengers from 8,255 flights have been screened at airports till now, with 1,921 passengers identified as symptomatic. As many as 177 of them have been hospitalised, 33,599 passengers are under observation and 21,867 passengers have completed their observation period.

The ministry appealed to people to reveal clearly about their travel history and fill the details in self-declaration forms properly.

Union Minister of Health Harsh Vardhan is continuously monitoring and reviewing the status, actions taken and future preparedness of states.

Patient flees Mangaluru hospital

In a starneg incident, a patient who was admitted to isolation ward of the Government Wenlock Hospital on Sunday night left the hospital against medical advice. The person hailing from the city, who had arrived at the Mangaluru International Airport from Dubai on Sunday evening, left the hospital in the early hours of Monday.

He was found to be having a fever during the medical screening at the airport.

So far, six throat swab samples of international passengers arriving in Mangaluru were sent for tests. All of them turned negative for COVID-19.

Holidays for Bengaluru kindergarten

In view of the novel coronavirus outbreak worldwide and detection of a few positive cases in neighbouring states, the Karnataka government has ordered holidays for children in lower and upper kindergarten classes in Bengaluru.

The decision was taken on the advice of Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

Chhattisgarh

Samples of the 32 persons screened for possible novel coronavirus infection have tested negative in Chhattisgarh.

So far no confirmed case of novel coronavirus has been reported in the state, officials said.

"In Chhattisgarh, a total of 36 samples have been sent for COVID-19 test so far, of which, 32 are found to be negative while reports of the rest four are awaited," the official said.

The samples are being tested at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Raipur.

West Bengal

In a statement, the U nion ministry clarified that the man, who died in a hospital isolation ward in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Sunday, tested negative for COVID-19 infection. He was admitted there with suspected symptoms of coronavirus following his return from Saudi Arabia.

According to doctors, he was admitted to the hospital with fever, cough and cold.

Meanwhile, the state health department has issued a directive to all private medical facilities to create a system for assessing all patients at admission allowing early recognition of possible Covid-19 infection and immediate isolation of patients with suspected nCoV infection in an area separate from other patients.