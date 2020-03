New Delhi: Former Law minister and senior Congress leader Hans Raj Bhardwaj died after a cardiac arrest at a hospital here on Sunday evening. Hansraj had also served as the Governor of Kerala. He was 83.

Bhardwaj breathed his last at the Max Hospital, Saket, where he was admitted since Wednesday due to Kidney-related issues, his family told PTI.

He will be cremated at the NighambodhGhat on Monday at 4 pm, his son Arun Bhardwaj said.

He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.