Online buyer of IED chemicals among 2 more held over Pulwama attack

New Delhi: Over a year after the Pulwama terror attack, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two more persons, including the youth who purchased the chemicals on the Amazon shopping website to prepare the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) used in the suicide attack that killed 40 Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) troopers.

An NIA spokesperson said that it arrested Waiz ul Islam, 19, a resident of Srinagar and Mohammad Abbas Rather, 32, a resident of Hakripora area in Pulwama district.

The arrests takes to five the number of those arrested in the Pulwama attack case. Three days back, the NIA arrested a father-daughter duo from Hakripora for providing shelter to the Pulwama terror accused.

The NIA spokesperson said that during initial interrogation, Islam disclosed that he used his Amazon shopping account to procure the chemicals for making IEDs, as well as batteries and other accessories on the directions of Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists.

"He also personally delivered the items to the JeM terrorists after procuring the incriminating material online as a part of the conspiracy to carry out the Pulwama attack," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Rather, a long-time over-ground worker of the JeM, disclosed that he gave shelter at his home to Jaish terrorist and IED expert Mohammad Umar after he came to Kashmir in April-May 2018.

"Further, Rather also harboured JeM terrorists, namely Adil Ahmad Dar (the suicide bomber), Sameer Ahmed Dar and Kamran (Pakistani) at his house a number of times in run up to the Pulwama attack."

The spokesperson further said that Rather also facilitated safe shelter for the JeM terrorists, including the suicide bomber and others at the house of one of the accused Tariq Ahmed Shah and his daughter Insha Jan.

The spokesperson said that the two arrested accused shall be produced before the NIA special court in Jammu on Saturday.

Meanwhile, commenting on the online purchase of the explosives, an Amazon India spokesperson said: "Amazon absolutely complies with all rules, regulations and laws of the land. As a marketplace, we require and have always required all selling partners list products that comply with applicable local laws and regulations as well as safety standards. We are not aware of this specific case and will not be able to provide any details at this stage. We will support any investigations if approached by the authorities."