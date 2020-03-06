Parliament Ruckus: Rahul leads Congress protest against suspension of 7 MPs

New Delhi: Proceedings in the Parliament were disrupted again for the fifth consecutive day with opposition members demanding an immediate discussion on the recent riots in Delhi which saw over 40 people killed.



Speaker Om Birla had on Tuesday warned MPs that creating anymore ruckus would result in their suspension for the remainder of the Parliament session. He had also said that the government was ready for a discussion on the riots when the House meets again after Holi festival.



Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu: I appeal to all including the Govt & Opposition to discuss among themselves to come to some sort of meaningful solution to see that the House functions effectively. pic.twitter.com/vmTLFHag1b — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020

Not heeding the warning, several Congress MPs thronged the well of the House, snatched papers from the table and tossed them at the speaker on Thursday.



The seven MPs - Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Manicka Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla - have been suspended for “gross misconduct” and “utter disregard” for House rules.



Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi staged a protest in Lok Sabha on Friday against their suspension. Wearing black bands, Congress MPs including Gogoi and former Union minister Shashi Tharoor too were part of the protest in front of the Gandhi statue. They alleged that the members were suspended from the House to scare the grand old party.



"But we will not be scared. We will not be scared to demand a discussion on the violence in Delhi, we will raise the issue continuously," Gogoi said as the Congress leaders raised slogans demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.



#WATCH Rahul Gandhi and other Congress MPs protest near Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over #DelhiViolence. pic.twitter.com/J4VhyuAqRM — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020

Congress MPs will meet Speaker Om Birla on Friday to request for the revocation of suspension of its seven MPs.



On account of the disruption, proceedings at Lok Sabha was adjourned on Friday until 2pm. Rajya Sabha stands adjourned until March 11.



Amid the din, The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was listed for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 and to amend the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015. The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020 too was listed for consideration and passing the Lower House and it seeks to amend the Aircraft Act of 1934.

