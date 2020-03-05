{{head.currentUpdate}}

Lok Sabha adjourns till noon amid protests over Delhi violence

Opposition members protest in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. File photo/PTI
New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned on Thursday till noon as vociferous protests and sloganeering by Opposition parties over the Delhi violence disrupted proceedings for the fourth straight day.

Amid din, three questions were taken up during the Question Hour.

For the second day, Speaker Om Birla was not present in the House and the proceedings were presided over by BJD leader B Mahtab.

Around 30 members, mostly from the Congress, were in the Well of the House shouting slogans and displaying placards, demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over the Delhi violence.

Mahtab repeatedly said disruptions would serve no purpose. If the government and the opposition sit down and settle differences, then issues such as Delhi violence and coronavirus can be discussed in the House, he added.

Mahtba also said that the Speaker was disturbed by the happenings in the House, due to which he decided not to preside over the proceedings.

