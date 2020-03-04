{{head.currentUpdate}}

Technical snag forces ISRO to postpone launch of GISAT-1
Weighing about 2,268 kg, GISAT-1 is a 'state-of-the- art agile' earth observation satellite. Representative image/PTI
Bengaluru: Indian Space Research Organisation on Wednesday postponed the launch of its latest earth observation satellite 'GISAT-1' scheduled for Thursday due to technical reasons.

"The launch of Geo Imaging Satellite-1 (GISAT-1) onboard GSLV-F10 (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10), planned for March 05, 2020, is postponed due to technical reasons. Revised launch date will be informed in due course," ISRO said in a statement. The space agency, headquartered here, however, did not elaborate.

The launch was earlier tentatively scheduled at 17:43 hours on Thursday, subject to weather conditions, from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Weighing about 2,268 kg, GISAT-1 is a "state-of-the- art agile" earth observation satellite, according to the space agency.

GISAT-1 is expected to provide real time image of large area of region of interest at frequent intervals. It will also enable quick monitoring of natural disasters, episodic events and any short term events.

The GISAT-1 will also provide spectral signatures for agriculture, forestry, mineralogy, disaster warning, cloud properties, snow, glaciers and oceanography.

The satellite will have payload imaging sensors of six band multi-spectral visible and near infra-red with 42 metres resolution; 158 bands hyper-spectral visible and near infra-red with 318 metres resolution and 256 bands hyper-spectral short wave infra-red with 191 metres resolution.

(With PTI and IANS inputs)

