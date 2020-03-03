Ruckus in Parliament continues; Opposition demands resignation of Amit Shah

New Delhi: The central government and the Congress-led Opposition locked horns again in Parliament over the recent communal violence in Delhi which saw at least 47 killed. Proceedings in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2pm.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has warned MPs that those who disrupt the proceedings will be suspended for the remainder of the session.

The Opposition is demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

During the BJP Parliamentary meeting held earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said party MPs should take lead in ensuring peace, harmony, and unity in society.

On Monday, BJP and Congress members pushed and shoved each other over the issue of violence in Delhi. Lok Sabha was adjourned thrice till 4:30pm amid continuing ruckus.

Amid the din, two bills -- The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill and Mineral Laws Amendment Bill-- were introduced. Also the Direct Tax Vivaad Se Vishwas Bill was moved for consideration and passing.