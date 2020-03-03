Modi not to 'quit' social media. Instead, he will handover the handles to inspiring women for a day

The speculators and conspiracy theorists can rest now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not going to quit social media forever.

Instead, he will hand over his social media handles to inspiring women in our country for a day. This was announced on Tuesday. "This Women's Day, I will give awat my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs," he tweeted

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

On Monday, the social media went abuzz with Modi's imminent departure from social media following his cryptic tweet.

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," he tweeted on Monday.

In about an hour, the tweet was retweeted over 26,000 times. This included Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Hardeep Puri and Anurag Thakur and BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya.

Soon, Modi supporters started tweeting requesting him not to leave the platforms and made the hashtag #NoSir trending No.1 in Twitter in India.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had reacted to the tweet sharply, asking him to "give up hatred, not social media accounts."

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "The PM's abrupt announcement has led many to worry whether it's a prelude to banning these services throughout the country too. As @narendramodi knows well, social media can also be a force for good & for positive & useful messaging. It doesn't have to be about spreading hate."

