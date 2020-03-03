{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Modi not to 'quit' social media. Instead, he will handover the handles to inspiring women for a day

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo: Manorama
SHARE

The speculators and conspiracy theorists can rest now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not going to quit social media forever.

Instead, he will hand over his social media handles to inspiring women in our country for a day. This was announced on Tuesday. "This Women's Day, I will give awat my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs," he tweeted

On Monday, the social media went abuzz with Modi's imminent departure from social media following his cryptic tweet.

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," he tweeted on Monday.
NATION
PM mulls quitting social media this Sunday in tweet. These are 5 awesome responses

In about an hour, the tweet was retweeted over 26,000 times. This included Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Hardeep Puri and Anurag Thakur and BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya.

Soon, Modi supporters started tweeting requesting him not to leave the platforms and made the hashtag #NoSir trending No.1 in Twitter in India.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had reacted to the tweet sharply, asking him to "give up hatred, not social media accounts."

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "The PM's abrupt announcement has led many to worry whether it's a prelude to banning these services throughout the country too. As @narendramodi knows well, social media can also be a force for good & for positive & useful messaging. It doesn't have to be about spreading hate."

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES