Coronavirus scare: 6 confirmed cases in India, PM Modi says no need to panic

New Delhi: Coronavirus scare gripped the country after an Italian tourist in Jaipur tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases in India to six so far.

The first sample collected from the tourist on Saturday had tested negative, but his condition deteriorated and a second sample was collected, which tested positive.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

India on Monday reported two new cases of the deadly coronavirus, one from Delhi and another one from Hyderabad. The government has stepped up its efforts to detect and check the infection which has killed over 3,100 people worldwide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus and that there is no need to panic.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said six cases with "high-viral load" were detected during sample testing in Agra and these people have been kept in isolation.

Air India passenger tests positive

The Air India on Tuesday confirmed that a passenger who flew on a Vienna-Delhi flight on February 25 has tested positive for coronavirus. There were 108 passengers and 10 crew members on board.

#FlyAI : This is for the attention of passengers who flew on AI154 Vienna-Delhi of 25th Feb' 20. One of the passengers has tested positive for #coronavirus. Please follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health regarding Corona Virus. Kindly visit https://t.co/YR6yHUi4Or. — Air India (@airindiain) March 3, 2020

"This is for the attention of passengers who flew on AI154 Vienna-Delhi of 25th Feb '20. One of the passengers has tested positive for #coronavirus. Please follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health regarding Corona Virus," Air India tweeted.

With the threat of COVID-19 looming large, the government has tightened the entry conditions for the nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan with immediate effect. As per the revised travel advisory issued on Tuesday by the Union Health Ministry, new travellers from these countries will have to apply for new visas.

Two Noida schools shut

Two private schools here cancelled classes on Tuesday for the next few days as a precautionary measure over the father of a student testing positive for coronavirus.

The two schools announced their closure in messages sent to the parents, a day after the Union Health Ministry reported two fresh cases of coronavirus one of them in Delhi.

One of the schools, where the Delhi man's son is a primary class student, said it will remain shut from March 4 to March 6.

The parent had thrown a birthday party last week for the child, triggering fears that the students who attended it might be at risk.

Dear @PMOIndia,



Quit wasting India's time playing the clown with your social media accounts, when India is facing an emergency. Focus the attention of every Indian on taking on the Corona virus challenge.



Here's how it's done..#coronavirusindia pic.twitter.com/jLZG5ISjwt — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 3, 2020

Medical samples of five students from the school have been taken to check if anyone has been infected, an official said.

The second school said it is suspending classes from now to March 9 and sanitising its campus.

Fumigation was underway at both schools.

A Health Department team led by Noida's chief medical officer visited one of the schools in the morning.

Meanwhile, some family members of the coronavirus-infected Delhi-based man were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for tests after they showed symptoms of the virus, Health Ministry sources said.

Some other relatives were asked to remain quarantined at their homes, the sources added.

An accountant working for the man, who lives in Mayur Vihar, was also taken to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital for tests, they said.

Export restrictions

The government on Tuesday put export restrictions on 26 pharma ingredients and medicines, including paracetamol, vitamin B1 and B12.

With this, export of these active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations requires licence from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), an arm of the commerce ministry.

Earlier, there were no restrictions on outbound shipments of these products.

APIs are a raw material for pharmaceuticals.

The announcement assumes significance on account of concerns over further spread of deadly coronavirus. Although India is heavily import dependent for APIs from China, it exports a limited quantity of pharma ingredients.