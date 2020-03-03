{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Chennai-based man wins BMW 750Li xDrive in Dubai lottery

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

BMW 7 Series Signature
Image for representation only.
SHARE

Dubai: An Indian businessman in the UAE has won a luxury car in a Dubai raffle, according to a media report on Monday.

Syed NSY, who hails from Chennai, will be driving away a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Mineral White), Khaleej Times reported.

Syed, a resident of Dubai for 30 years, won the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Surprise Draw after the awarding ceremony of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Men's final on Saturday, February 29.
FAST TRACK
The Beast, Bugatti, Porsche among this Keralite's miniature car collection

"Wow! What a great news to start the first day of the month - thank you so much Dubai Duty Free for this wonderful surprise," Syed said, who bought his winning ticket at the Tennis Village during the WTA semi-finals in Dubai.

Syed owns a cargo business in Dubai and started participating at the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise promotion four months ago.

The winning ticket was drawn by Novak Djokovic, the World No 1 and champion of the tournament, who claimed his fifth Dubai title, it said.

The Dubai Tennis Championships took place from February 17 to February 29.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES