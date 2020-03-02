{{head.currentUpdate}}

Teen raped, hanged from tree in Assam; 7 Class-10 students arrested

Tezpur (Assam): Seven boys, who appeared for their class 10 board examinations, were apprehended for allegedly raping and killing a 12-year-old girl in Assam's Biswanath district.

The girl was hanged from a tree after the crime that occurred on Friday in Chakla village under the jurisdiction of Gohpur police station, the police said on Sunday.
A senior police officer told PTI that the culprits, all of them High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinees, were nabbed by a police team on Sunday.

After an examination, the accused had called the victim to a house on the pretext of organising a party and raped her, the officer said.

It is suspected that the girl was raped on Friday night and then hanged from a tree in a forest near the house, the senior police officer said.

The body was found on Saturday.

