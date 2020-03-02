Two more test positive for COVID-19 in India, condition stable: Health Ministry

New Delhi: Two positive cases of Coronavirus infections have been detected from India from those who returned from Italy and Dubai, the Union Health Minsitry said in a press release on Monday.

The two patients, one from Delhi and the other from Telangana, were reportedly stable and are being monitored.

Earlier, three Keralitess, two of them medicos, of a university at Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, were tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 viral infection. All of them recovered later and were discharged from hospital.

The coronavirus has infected nearly 89,000 people globally and caused more than 3,000 deaths, including 2,912 in China.

The deadly virus, first detected in China in December last year, has spread to more than 70 countries.



