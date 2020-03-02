Giving up social media this Sunday, tweets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sprang a surprise on Monday by tweeting about his social media exit.

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," PM Modi tweeted.

Minutes after the tweet, the social media went abuzz as to why the Prime Minister was thinking about leaving social media platforms.

There is speculation that the reason for thinking of going away from social media might be the alleged misuse of it to spread rumours.

Recently the national capital witnessed heavy use of social media to propagate rumours which resulted in amplified effects of riots in Delhi.

With 53.3 million followers, Narendra Modi's Twitter account is one of the most followed in India. Modi's tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India.

The Prime Minister's Facebook and Instagram pages have 44 million likes and 34.2 million followers respectively.

"Give up hatred, not social media accounts," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said while responding to PM's tweet.

