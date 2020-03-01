Days after riots, northeast Delhi remains calm; tight police cover in Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: The situation in northeast Delhi on Sunday morning remained peaceful with heavy police deployment in the areas which witnessed communal riots.

Security personnel have been holding regular talks with locals to maintain communal harmony.

"The situation is under control now. There is adequate force deployed in all the areas of the northeast district. We are holding talks with locals and are trying to rebuild confidence in them," a senior police official said.

No untoward incident has been reported from the district over the past two days, he said. Police are also urging residents to not pay attention to rumours on social media and report them to authorities.

Soon after taking charge on Saturday, acting Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava said his priority is to restore peace and ensure communal harmony in the national capital, which earlier this week witnessed its worst riots in three decades. Shrivastava was given the additional charge of Delhi Police commissioner with effect from Sunday, following Amulya Patnaik's retirement.

Police have also started a massive outreach programme and senior officers have been meeting and speaking with people from every community in order to build confidence among them.

The violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar areas of northeast Delhi has claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured.

A large number of properties have been damaged. Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel.

Heavy police deployment in Shaheen Bagh

Delhi police made a heavy deployment of security personnel in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, where several women have been leading a protest on the road against the new citizenship law for more than two months, as a precautionary measure on Sunday, officials said.

The police deployment has come after a fringe right-wing group, Hindu Sena, gave a call to clear the Shaheen Bagh road on March 1. However on Saturday, with the intervention of police, they called off their proposed protest against the anti-CAA agitation in Shaheen Bagh.

"The proposed protest call was cancelled with timely intervention. But as a precautionary measure, we have made heavy police deployment here," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said.

Twelve companies, including two of female forces, have been deployed in Shaheen Bagh, 100 men each from four police districts have also been deployed along with the local police, the official said.

The Hindu Sena said in a statement police pressured them to call off their protest on Sunday against the Shaheen Bagh agitation.

Shaheen Bagh, near Jamia Millia Islamia, has been a protest venue for a section of people opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens since December 15 last year.