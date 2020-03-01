BJP workers raise 'shoot the traitors' slogan en route to Amit Shah's Kolkata rally

Kolkata: A section of BJP workers on Sunday raised the incendiary "goli maro..." (shoot the traitors) slogan on their way to a rally addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata.

The group, carrying party flags, were heard shouting the slogan en route to the Shahid Minar ground.

When contacted, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police declined to comment anything on the incident, but said "strict action will be taken against anybody trying to disrupt the law and order situation in the city".

The home minister is on a day-long visit to Kolkata.

There has been a controversy over raising of such slogans during BJP rallies during Delhi Assembly polls and protests in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) due to allegations that they provoke violence.

A day ago, six men were taken in custody after they raised pro-CAA sloganeering and incendiary chants of "shoot the traitors" inside a train on Delhi Metro's Blue Line and at the Rajiv Chowk metro station in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, responsible for the security of the Delhi Metro, intercepted the six men and handed them over to the Delhi Police, who were later released. Any kind of demonstration is prohibited on the Delhi Metro network.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the rally. Photo: TWitter/Amit Shah

The men, wearing saffron T-shirts and kurta, started the sloganeering when the train was about to halt at the metro station, according to a PTI reporter who was at the spot.



A video of the sloganeering had gone viral on social media.



On Saturday, 'shoot the traitors' slogans were raised in a "peace march" organised at the Jantar Mantar against "jihadi terrorism" in northeast Delhi, which was also attended by BJP leader Kapil Mishra who had allegedly made provocative statements before the riots broke out in the national capital this week.



At least 42 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the communal riots that broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control.



(With PTI inputs)