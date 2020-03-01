Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad detained in Lucknow

Lucknow: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was placed under house arrest at the government guest house in Dalibagh area in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Sunday evening.

He was in Lucknow to join the anti-CAA protests at the Clock Tower in the state capital.

Additional DCP Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, however, denied that the Bhim Army chief had been taken into custody.

"Additional forces were sent to the guest house when we learnt of his presence there. He has probably come here in connection with meetings of his organization," the police official said.

Bhim Army's media in charge Anurag maintained that Azad was under house arrest and was not being allowed to join the anti-CAA protests.

He had been touring the country in support of anti-CAA protests.

Thirty-three-year-old Azad was earlier arrested during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on December 20 after being accused of inciting people and was grated bail on January 15.



