{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters recites poem by activist Aamir Aziz, calls CAA 'fascist, racist'

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
pink-floyd-anti-caa
Pink Floyd member Roger Waters. Photo: Twitter
SHARE

London: "Everything will be remembered, Everything recorded", Pink Floyd co-founder and legendary musician Roger Waters said recently as he read out Delhi student Aamir Aziz's poem at a protest here and described the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as "fascist" and "racist". 

The 76-year-old singer-lyricist was participating in a protest last week to demand the release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who has been in jail in the UK since April 2019.

A video from the protest showing Waters reciting the English version of Aziz's popular poem "Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega" has been circulating widely on Twitter and other social media platforms. 

"This is a young man none of us know, his name is Aamir Aziz. He is a young poet and activist in Delhi. He is involved in the fight against Modi and his fascist, racist citizenship law. I will read a little bit from one of his poems," the musician said, endorsing the anti-CAA protests and criticising the Indian prime minister.

"Kill us, we will become ghosts, And write of your killings, with all the evidence; You write jokes in court, We will write justice' on the walls; We will speak so loudly that even the deaf will hear, We will write so clearly that even the blind will read; 
NATION
Amid Delhi violence, a Hindu bride weds in a Muslim neighbourhood

"You write injustice on earth, We will write revolution in the sky; Everything will be remembered, Everything recorded," he recited from the poem.

He also said "this kid" has got a future.

Waters received a resounding thumb's up from Indian Twitter users, including celebrities such as composer Vishal Dadlani and actor Richa Chadha.

"Roger Waters of #PinkFloyd reads a translation of Aamir Aziz' poem "Sab Yaad Rakha Jaayega", in solidarity with anti-CAA protestors. The world is watching Delhi, @amitshahofficial and @narendramodi. The world is..." wrote Dadlani.
NATION
Delhi riots: Centre gets 4 weeks to act on BJP leaders' hate speeches

Chadha posted, "So how many foreign-nationals have been declared anti-national yet? @iamjohnoliver @rogerwaters @chrislhayes @BernieSanders"

According to the CAA, members of the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship. It leaves out Muslims.

In recent days, at least 32 people have been killed in communal violence triggered by clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups in northeast Delhi. 

Aziz, a writer, actor and musician with a degree in civil engineering, first gained prominence with his protest song "Achhe Din Blues". He posted "Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega" on YouTube in January and it has so far got 184,000 views.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES