Delhi riots: Home Minister Amit Shah must resign, demands Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to step down taking moral responsibility for the death of 20 people in Delhi riots in the last 72 hours.

"Delhi Police have not take any action even as 20 people died in the riots. Hundreds of injured people have been admitted to the hospital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his government are responsible for the situation. The minister must resign," she said, while addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"What was the Home Minister doing since last week? What was the Home Minister doing earlier this week? Why were the military not called when the situation was worsening?" Sonia asked.

Sonia alleged that BJP leaders created an atmosphere of fear and hatred in New Delhi and it culminated in the riots.

"Many BJP leaders have made inciting comments creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred," she said.

She also held Central government accountable for the violence and slammed Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party government for failing to rein in the rioters.

Reports stated that the riots had started following an inflammatory speech by BJP leader Kapil Mishra on February 23.



In his speech, Mishra had given ultimatum to Delhi Police to clear the clear anti-CAA protesters from Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. He said they would clear it if the police failed to do it.