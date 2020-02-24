Kaliyakkavilai SI killing case: NIA conducts raids in Tamil Nadu

Tuticorin: National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Monday conducted raids at various places including in this district, Tamil Nadu, in connection with the killing of a special sub-inspector in Kanyakumari last month.

According to police sources here, the raids were conducted in the house of Mohideen Fathima following reports that Abdul Shamim, 29, and Thoufik, 27, accused in the Special SI Wilson murder case, had stayed there.

Besides Kayalpattinam near Tiruchendur in this district, raids were also conducted in Cuddalore, Neyveli and Melpattampakkam.

Sources also said the officials raided the houses of Abdul Hameed, Jaffer Ali and Khaja Mohideen, who had links with those accused of killing Wilson.

The NIA was questioning all those who had extended help including providing shelter to the accused, the sources added.

Wilson was shot with a pistol and stabbed when he was on duty at Kaliyakkavilai checkpoint in Kanyakumari on the border with Kerala on the night of January 8.

Shamim and Thoufiq were picked up from Udupi Railway station in Karnataka on January 14 and have been lodged in the Palayamkottai central prison in Tirunelveli district.

Last month, the alleged mastermind behind the murder and chief of banned terror outfit Al Ummah was arrested in Bengaluru.

Mehboob Pasha, 45, was arrested along with his close aides, Jabeebullah, Mohammed Mansur and Ajmatullah, from Gurappanapalya near S G Palya in South Bengaluru on January 16.

Their links to the terror outfit Islamic State are also being probed.

Al Ummah, which is primarily based in Tamil Nadu, had come to limelight with the 1998 Coimbatore bombings.

