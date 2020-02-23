Weekend reads: Story of Motera stadium that hosts Trump and 9 more

{{head.currentUpdate}}

Weekend reads: Story of Motera stadium that hosts President Trump and 9 more
A police personnel uses binoculars to keep vigil at Sardar Patel Stadium, commonly known as Motera Stadium, which will host 'Namaste Trump' event during US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India, in Ahmedabad, Saturday. Photo: PTI
1. Story of Motera stadium: The political turf where Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev broke world records, writes Sriram Veera in The Indian Express

2. How Hindu supremacists are tearing India apart, writes Samanth Subramanian in The Guardian

3. Rising divorces a sign of justice, not arrogance, writes Swaminathan S Anklesaria Aiyar in The Times of India

4. The Sindh is not a province, but a personality, writes By Gopalkrishna Gandhi in The Telegraph

5. What if we could wipe out all infectious diseases? C Y Gopinath writes in The Mint
6. Job interviews to sexist colleagues’ comments: Offices judge me by my tattoos, not work, writes Bismee Taskin in The Print

7. Maddie Stone writes about the high-stakes fight over Bolivia’s lithium in Protocol

8. Trust and consequence:Hannah Dreier finds out how confidential notes are being used against migrants in the US, in the Washington Post.

9. Wikipedia is the last best place on the internet, writes Richard Cooke in Wired

10. Garbage Language: Why do corporations speak the way they do? Molly Young asks in Vulture

