Manorama Online receives awards for best news website, mobile app

Manorama Online co-ordinating editor Santhosh George Jacob (extreme left), Associate Producer Amin Seethy (third from left), Vanitha sub-editor Sujith P Nair (right) pose for a photo after receiving Wan-Ifra awards from Google's Rohan Tiwari (second from left) in New Delhi.
New Delhi: Manorama Online has won the Wan-Ifra South Asian Digital Media Gold Award for the best news site.

Manorama Online co-ordinating editor Santhosh George Jacob received the award at a function in New Delhi recently.

Manorama Online's mobile app won the silver medal in the same category for the third time on the trot. Associate Producer Amin Seethy received the award.

Vanitha Magazine's 'Ivide Nalla Vishesham' campaign earned the gold medal for social media engagement. Sub-editor Sujith P Nair received the award.

Manorama emerged winner out of the 80 entries from more than 20 South Asian media institutions to bag the honours.

The entries were selected by a panel of internationally known experts.

This is the third time Manorama Online is winning Wan-Ifra South Asian awards.

In 2016, Manorama Online had won the award for world's best news website.

Manorama Online, the online portal of Malayala Manorama daily, is one of the most-read news websites in India.

The Wan-Ifra recognition comes after an overhaul of the news site with a new design and new logo.

Manorama Online's English edition Onmanorama was awarded the Wan-Ifra Digital Media Bronze Award for Best News Website in South Asia in 2016.

Wan-Ifra is a global media organization representing over 3,000 publishing houses and 18,000 publications in 120 countries.

The awards recognize media institutions that come up with new solutions for an audience tuned in to digital and mobile platforms.

