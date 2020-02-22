Maharashtra's Patrud village passes resolution against CAA, NRC

Aurangabad: Patrud village in Beed district of Maharashtra has passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The gram panchayat of Patrud in Majalgaon tehsil passed the resolution at its meeting held on February 2.

The copy of the resolution has gone viral on social media.

"There is confusion in society over the CAA and NRC. All the people residing here are Indians, but don't have any documents to prove their nationality. Hence CAA and NRC should not be implemented in the village," the resolution says.

A resident of Pathrud, Eknath Maske, said, "The population of the village is around 18,000. The villagers were against the new citizenship law and NRC. Hence we decided not to implement these things in the village and passed a resolution."

Gram sevak Sudhakar Gaikwad said, "The government's move on CAA and NRC affected the social fabric of the village. Therefore, the villagers decided to pass this resolution."

Several opposition-ruled states like Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal have passed anti-CAA resolutions in their state assemblies.

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there, would not be treated as illegal immigrants, but given Indian citizenship.

The Act says refugees of the six communities would be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of 11 earlier.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's stand on the CAA and National Population Register (NPR) has become a bone of contention among the allies in Maharashtra, as the Congress and the NCP are opposed to the measures.

Thackeray, recently after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserted that one does not have to fear the CAA and no one will thrown out of the country due to NPR.

He also said an atmosphere is being created in the country that the NRC is dangerous and people have to queue up to prove their citizenship.