Bengaluru-Malappuram bus overturns in Karnataka; woman killed, several injured

Hunsur (Karnataka): A day after a bus-lorry collision killed 19 people onboard a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus near Coimbatore, another inter-state bus from Kerala met with an accident in Karnataka at 2am on Friday.

One woman was killed and several others were injured when a Bengaluru-Malappuram private bus overturned at Hunsur, near Mysore, in Karnataka.

The deceased has been identified as Sherin Francis who hails from Nagpur, Maharashtra. Three critically injured persons, including the cleaner of the bus, have been admitted to a hospital in Mysore.

The bus, owned by Kallada Group, left Bengaluru at 10:15pm on Thursday.